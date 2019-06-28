NPD: Man shot in the face early Friday

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in stable condition after being shot in the face Friday morning in Natchitoches.

Natchitoches Police say it happened around 1:30 on Berry Avenue.

Police say they found Marcus Beaudion in the road in the 1100 Block of Berry Ave. He was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Rapides Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

This investigation remains under current investigation. If you can help, call Natchitoches Police Department directly at (318) 352-8101.

