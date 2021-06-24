NPD: Natchitoches man charged with multiple felonies, including rape and kidnapping

DeAndre Butler, 22, is charged with second-degree rape, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, simple kidnapping, simple robbery, simple battery, criminal damage to property, simple possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. (Photo: Natchitoches Police Department)

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches man is facing multiple charges, accused of raping someone in April, beating his ex-girlfriend, and kidnapping another man in early June.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, 22-year-old DeAndre Butler is charged with second-degree rape, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, simple kidnapping, simple robbery, simple battery, criminal damage to property, simple possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

NPD says on Saturday, April 10, officers were called to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center about a rape. After an investigation, detectives determined that Butler was the perpetrator.

On Monday, June 7 around 10:12 p.m., officers say they met with a victim at the police station about a disturbance that took place in the 800 block of Clarence Drive. NPD was told that Butler came to the home uninvited and assaulted his ex-girlfriend. After hitting her, he refused to let anyone inside of the home leave until an unexpected guest knocked on the door and Butler fled the scene.

On Sunday, June 13, around 3:25 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Clarence Drive about a kidnapping. When police arrived at the scene, they spoke with a witness who told them that Butler and another person attacked a man and forced him into their vehicle.

While officers and detectives were still on scene, the victim of the kidnapping came back. The victim told officers that he was attacked and forced into a vehicle by Butler and another person but he was able to free himself in the 500 block of Lakeview Drive.

NPD detectives found Butler at a home on Genti Street Tuesday afternoon. Following a brief foot chase, Butler was placed under arrest without incident. Butler was booked in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center where he currently awaiting bond.