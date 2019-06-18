NPD: Suspect jumps into Cane River to avoid arrest

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Police in Natchitoches says a suspect jumped into a river to avoid being arrested.

It happened Tuesday afternoon. Police say they responded to shots being fired in the 700 block of Abbie Drive. Police say the suspect, later identified as Valere DeWayne Frazier of Slidell, jumped into Cane River to avoind being caught.

Police say Frazier is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you know any information that can help Natchitoches Police, you’re asked to call them at (318) 352-8101 or (318) 357-3852.