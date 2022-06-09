CAMPTI, La. (KTAL) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 20-year-old man in the slaying of a Campti man found shot to death at the end of a street near his home in late May.

According to NPSO, detectives arrested Darrion Lamar Simmons at his home in the 200 block of Pasture Road in Campti on Friday, June 3 in connection with the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Darnell Jermaine Browder.

Browder was found lying at the end of Roberson Street near St. Paul Methodist Church on the morning of May 26, less than a block away from his home on Juzan Street. The coroner’s office said Browder died of gunshot wounds hours before he was found and the death was ruled a homicide.

The body of Darnell Jermaine Browder was found lying at the end of Roberson Street near St. Paul Methodist Church on the morning of March 26, less than a block away from his home on Juzan Street. (Photo courtesy: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Wright said the arrest stems from an active ongoing investigation involving the collection of evidence, execution of search warrants, recovery of four stolen all-terrain vehicles, autopsy findings, and interviews of several sources which led to sufficient evidence and probable cause to obtain criminal arrest warrants signed by a 10th Judicial District Court Judge for the arrest of Simmons.

Simmons was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, charged with second-degree murder and felony theft over $1500. He remains held on $1 million bond.

The sheriff’s office says multiple detectives were involved in the investigation assisted by the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force and NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau.

Detectives say the investigation is still ongoing and no further information will be released at this time, but additional arrests are possible.

“We extend our sympathy to the Browder family,” NPSO said in a statement on the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide of Mr. Browder is asked to contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 357-7830 or NPSO Homicide Case Agent Detective Sgt. Derrick Sowell at 357-7830 or the Stolen Property Case Agent Det. Captain D. Winder.