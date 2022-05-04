NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Campti man is accused of stealing a car after telling a Natchitoches Parish deputy he couldn’t remember who lent it to him.

According to NPSO, Deputy Silas Axsom was patrolling La. Hwy 6 near the North Natchitoches Bypass just before 3 a.m when he saw a silver 2020 Chevrolet Trax traveling eastbound.

Deputy Axsom ran a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) check on the license plate, which confirmed the car was reported stolen out of Winnfield. When police questioned the driver, 20-year-old Damian Simmons, they say he told them “someone let him borrow the vehicle but forgot the name.”

Police called a local towing company to impound the car until the owners could arrange to pick it up.

Simmons was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and charged with illegal possession of stolen things valued over $10,000.