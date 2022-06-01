NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Red River Parish man is behind bars after pulling over on his motorcycle near Campti early Tuesday morning to talk on his cell phone, prompting a call to police reporting suspicious activity.

Natchitoches Parish deputies got the call just before 1:30 a.m. and headed toward the 100 block of Wesley Myers Road, where the motorcycle had reportedly pulled over next to an old house. Another call reported that the motorcycle was on the move again and heading toward Campti.

Deputies found the black 2002 Honda motorcycle near the intersection of Hwy 9 and US-71. The driver was later identified as 39-year-old Brandon Streetman of the 300 block of Salt Springs Road in Coushatta.

During the traffic stop, deputies say they learned that Streetman’s driver’s license was suspended and that he had bench warrants for failure to appear in court on April 4 for a review hearing on possession of marijuana and illegal possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor. Deputies also found that Streetman failed to appear on March 9 for criminal pre-trial for unauthorized use of a moveable object and for arraignment on the charges of driving under suspension, possession of narcotics, switched license plates, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After placing Streetman under arrest. During the search that followed as a result of the arrest, deputies asked if he had any illegal or sharp items on him and he said, “yes some dope.” Streetman removed a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine from his jacket pocket and handed the narcotics over to a deputy.

The seized evidence will be submitted to the crime lab for narcotics analysis, deputies say.

While interviewing Streetman, deputies asked why he was parked on Wesley Myers Road and he told them he was talking on his cellphone.

Streetman was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and charged with three counts of failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine or subsequent offenses.