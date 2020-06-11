NPSO: Creston Waterworks System secretary charged, accused of stealing over $173K

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Creston woman has been charged, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her job by overpaying herself and using unauthorized funds to pay several personal credit card bills.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Wendie Weaver Harper of Campti is charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing over $173,000 from her job, Creston Waterworks System.

The investigation began on May 6 when NPSO deputies received a complaint of funds allegedly missing from the Creston Waterworks system. An offense report was completed and turned over to the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division for investigative purposes.

NPSO says detectives and an independent certified auditor began to investigate the allegations, and they reviewed documents, banking, and financial records of the Creston Waterworks from 2013 until April of 2020. During the course of the investigation, detectives and auditors determined about $173,000 in waterworks funds had been taken.

Detectives then began focusing their attention on the Creston Waterworks Secretary/Bookkeeper, Wendie Harper. Detectives say they interviewed Harper on May 19 and May 21. During the course of those interviews, detectives learned Miss Harper allegedly used the waterworks funds to pay her credit card bills and she also overpaid herself.

As a result of the investigation, Harper turned herself into Natchitoches Parish deputies Thursday. She was taken to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center where she was booked for her charge. A Tenth Judicial District Court Judge has set a bond at $100,000.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing while they continue to interview witnesses.

If you have any information contact Asst. Chief of Investigations Detective Reginald Turner at 318-357-7830. The case will be forwarded to the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Detectives remind public entities it is very important to keep proper records and have yearly audits completed.

