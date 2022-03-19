NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A manhunt in on for a male who led Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies on a Saturday afternoon car chase on Louisiana Highway 478 and then ditched the vehicle and ran into the woods, according to the NPSO.

Around 11 a.m. Saturday, an NPSO deputy attempted to stop a Honda sedan that was driving at speeds of over 90 miles per hour on Highway 478 just west of Louisiana Highway 1 south of Natchitoches.

When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, who deputies describe as a black male wearing dark clothing, wasn’t having it and led deputies on a merry chase.

But then, when the Honda was just east of the Old River Road in Natchitoches Parish, the driver bailed out and ran into nearby woods.

When deputies reached the vehicle, they recovered a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine. They then checked out the car and learned it had been reported stolen to Natchitoches Police Department in June 2020 during an auto burglary.

A heavy law enforcement presence is in the area searching for the suspect, and a law enforcement perimeter has been set up in the area. In addition, the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 Tracking Team is on the scene assisting in the search.

The vehicle now has been towed by a local towing service pending further investigation.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to contact 911 or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 352-6432.