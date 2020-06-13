NPSO: Fatal shooting suspect captured hiding on apartment roof in Winn Parish

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Campti man wanted in connection with an attempted robbery and fatal shooting has been arrested in Winn Parish, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A.L. Simmons, 20, accused of first-degree murder in the death of 60-year-old Allen Darrell Halford of Colfax, was captured early Saturday morning in Winnfield.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, Winnfield Police assisted by the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office captured Simmons from his hiding place on the roof of an apartment in Winnfield, La.

Just after noon on Friday, NPSO deputies responded to reports of a male suffering from a gunshot wound inside a white 2006 Dodge pickup truck in the ditch in the 200 block of Greenville Drive in Clarence.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found Halford deceased inside the vehicle. The Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s office pronounced Halford dead at the scene.

In the course of their investigation detectives were able to identify Simmons as the alleged shooter, and establish sufficient evidence and probable cause to obtain a criminal warrant for the arrest of Simmons signed by a 10th Judicial District Court Judge.

According to Detective Reginald Turner, NPSO assistant chief of investigation, the investigation is in its early stages, and investigators are collecting information, gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses, to build the case with strong evidence and facts to present to the district attorney.

As soon as investigators developed Simmons as the suspect, All Point Bulletin Law Enforcement Messages were issued and Simmons’ information was entered in the National Crime Information Center as a wanted murder suspect in Natchitoches Parish.

Other agencies along with other deputies immediately picked up the information and actively searched for Simmons throughout Friday afternoon and overnight until his capture Saturday morning.

NPSO Sheriff Victor Jones and Sheriff-elect Stuart Wright commended the deputies and agencies who worked throughout 15-hour period to capture and arrest Simmons. In addition, Jones and Wright thanked people in Natchitoches and Winn Parishes who offered information leading to Simmons’ capture.

Simmons has been transferred to and is now in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, where he is being interviewed by NPSO detectives.

An autopsy is being performed on Halford at Ochsner’s LSU Health.

The investigation is still ongoing with the assistance of the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone who has information regarding this case is asked to contact NPSO Detectives Craig LaCour, Darrel Winder or Reginald Turner at 318-357-7830.

