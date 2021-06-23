NPSO: Man acquitted of murder 3 weeks ago back in jail on abuse, drug, gun charges

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man acquitted three weeks ago on murder charges is back in jail according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kristopher R. Burks, 21, of Natchitoches, was arrested in connection with a domestic abuse incident that also led to the seizure of illegal narcotics, assault rifles and a handgun.

At around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, NPSO deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Laird Fletcher Road, just south of Natchitoches, La.

When they arrived, deputies spoke to the female victim and her mother, and learned the victim allegedly had abused for more than a week by her boyfriend, who they identified as Burks.

The victim was able to contact her mother in the early morning hours of Thursday and exited the residence through a window.

Due to the sensitivity of the investigation, no other details are being released regarding the domestic at this time; however, in the course of their investigation, deputies learned illegal narcotics and weapons were allegedly in the residence and a vehicle.

After getting permission to search the vehicle, deputies took the information to a 10th Judicial District Court Judge, who issued a warrant to search the residence.

Agents assigned to the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force were asked to assist in the investigation.

In the vehicle search, task force agents seized bag containing approximately 15.2 ounces of suspected marijuana, a bag containing approximately 1 ounce of suspected marijuana, a bag containing approximately 3 grams of suspected marijuana and 2 additional bags containing 54 suspected MDMA Ecstasy tablets.

During the search of the residence, agents seized three weapons, a SKS assault rifle, a Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun and an Anderson 56 assault rifle.

Burks has a 2017 Simple Burglary conviction under his belt.

The seized evidence will be submitted to the crime lab for narcotics identification analysis.

Burks was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

One count: possession of CDS schedule I marijuana with intent to distribute

One count: domestic abuse battery

Two counts: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Burks bond was set at $62,500.

Anyone with additional information is asked contact the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force at 357-2248.