GOLDONNA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man is behind bars after an hours-long standoff with police Tuesday afternoon.

According to Natchitoches police, deputies stopped a 2008 Mercury Sable for a traffic violation around 12 p.m. while patrolling Hwy 156 near Goldonna a village north of Natchitoches. When the car stopped, 42-year-old Charles Nobles got out of the car and fled into nearby woods.

With the help of Goldonna police and the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 Tracking Team, deputies began searching for Nobles.

During the search, a K-9 officer noticed Nobles around 2 p.m. running through the woods and entering a house in the 100 block of North Goodwill Street. Police say the homeowner ran out of the house and said Nobles entered the house.

Attempts were made by deputies to get Nobles out of the house but he refused and barricaded himself inside with possible weapons. Natchitoches SWAT and Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office dual-purpose K-9 were requested and deployed to the area.

A Natchitoches man is behind bars after an hours-long standoff with police Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

Once the SWAT crisis negotiators were on the scene they attempted to negotiate with Nobles for six hours but he refused to surrender. SWAT then deployed a robot into the house to determine where Nobles was and informed him that a K-9 would be released if he didn’t surrender.

Police say, shortly after a K-9 was released and SWAT entered the house found Nobles hiding in the attic, and took him into custody.

“We are extremely proud of the professionalism exhibited by law enforcement from three separate jurisdictions on Tuesday that led to the apprehension of Nobles,” Natchitoches Sheriff Stuart Wright said. “We are also grateful that there were no injuries to law enforcement or the suspect during the standoff.”

Nobles who was not injured was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and charged with failure to appear in Natchitoches District Court for possession of CDS schedule II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, resisting arrest, cruelty to animals, theft, illegal possession of stolen things, driving under suspension, possession of CDS schedule IV narcotics, and traffic offenses. He was also booked on outstanding charges in Winn and Bienville Parish.