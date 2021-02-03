NPSO: Man charged with 500+ counts of child porn; sexual abuse of animals and more

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man is behind bars facing multiple felony charges, including more than 500 counts of pornography involving children, as well as sexual abuse of animals, narcotics, theft, identity theft and others, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

Christopher Aaron Stanfield, 33, of Natchitoches, is being held on $884,000 bond in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, where he has been incarcerated for the past four months.

The charges stem from an eight-month joint investigation that included the NPSO criminal investigation division, the NPSO high tech crime unit, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Marshal’s NWLA ICAC task force, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations, the US Postal Service, the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force.

It began in May when Stanfield was arrested by Rapides Parish deputies on narcotics, illegal weapon and property charges. The RPSO contacted the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s office because during a search of Stanfield’s car, deputies found a duffle bag containing mail belonging 30 different household and businesses in Natchitoches, along with mail that included residents in the states of Texas and Arizona.

Although Stanfield had been released on bond in Rapides Parish pending the ongoing investigation, outstanding warrants existed for his arrest due to the other cases.

NPSO detectives traveled to Rapides Parish again and met with several law enforcement agencies to network and discuss this ongoing criminal investigation that consisted of multiple jurisdictions handling separate individual investigations but updating each other on the progress of each case.

The investigation continued by all agencies including search warrants issued for forensic images of electronic equipment seized from Stanfield.

Based on evidence collected, NPSO detectives obtained criminal arrest warrants signed by a Tenth Judicial District Court Judge for the arrest of Stanfield on 30-counts of mail theft and 11-counts of identity theft in Natchitoches Parish.

On October 6, detectives took Stanfield into custody on the outstanding warrants while at Riverview Inn Apartments in Natchitoches.

Detectives executed a search warrant signed by a 10th Judicial Court Judge of the apartment observing suspected narcotics in plain view. Natchitoches Drug Task Force also obtained a secondary search warrant to search the apartment for narcotics evidence.

During a search of the apartment, detectives and drug task force agents seized electronic equipment, along with suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Stanfield was transported and booked into the NPDC and charged with 30 counts of mail theft, 11 counts of identity theft and narcotics offenses.

A search warrant also was issued for the electronic equipment seized from Stanfield’s apartment, which was when things began to unravel at a rapid pace.

NPSO high tech crime detectives discovered what appeared to be pornography involving juveniles on the device. During a brief interview with Stanfield, detectives said she stated that he had been active on the “dark web” since January of 2020.

Case volume caused detectives to summon assistance from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations and Bossier City Marshal NWLA-ICAC Task Force Unit.

On Jan. 25, LSP contacted detectives with the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division reporting they collected and seized (513) images and (6) videos of child pornography involving children under the age of 12.

CID also said they recovered four images and a video of sexual acts involving animals were also seized as evidence. NPSO detectives then obtained additional warrants based on the findings of LSP and Bossier Marshal ICAC Task Force findings.

In addition to Stanfield’s narcotics, theft, identity theft and other charges, on Jan. 25, NPSO detectives went to the jail and arrested him on additional charges of:

*519 Counts of Pornography involving Juveniles

*1 Count of Possession of Pornography involving Juveniles with Intent to Distribute

*5 Counts of Sexual Abuse of Animals

The investigation is ongoing.