NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An award is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man charged with the murder of a LaSalle Parish man.

Kendrick Cox

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives are looking for a 30-year-old Kendrick Cox of Natchitoches, who is charged in the death of 35-year-old Joshua Humphries, whose body was found in a Natchitoches oxidation pond on Feb. 2.

Humphries, who was reported missing by his family on Jan. 13, was identified on Feb. 3. On the following Monday, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives arrested 30-year-old James Morrow in connection with Humphries’ death.

So far, however, Cox has been able to elude authorities. He stands 5-feet 6-inches tall, has brown eyes and black hair and could be wearing glasses. NPSO detectives warn that anyone who aids or provides financial assistance to Cox will face charges.

Detectives say Cox, who is believed to be “armed and dangerous,” is 5-feet 6-inches tall, has brown eyes and hair and may be wearing glasses.

Anyone who sees Cox is asked not to approach him, but to contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 352-6432, 911, your local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers of Natchitoches at 318-238-2388.

Tips will remain anonymous and anyone whose information leads to Cox’s capture will receive a reward.