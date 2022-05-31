CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Sabine Parish man was arrested in connection with a burglary at a retail store Friday night in Campti, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

Thanks to a concerned citizen, NPSO deputies and Campti Police were able to make made quick work of arresting 29-year-old Devin Riley.

Around 11:15 p.m. Friday, NPSO deputies responded to a report from a citizen who observed a male entering the Dollar General store in the 3100 block of US-71 Highway through broken glass.

Deputies arrived within four minutes and saw there had been a forced entry into the building. NPSO deputies set up a perimeter to observe the building’s exits. A deputy on the scene could hear noises inside the store which led him to believe the perpetrator was still inside.

Verbal warnings were given commanding the intruder to come out after he acknowledged that he was in the building by giving deputies a false name.

Backup units from NPSO and the Campti Police Department arrived at the location and officers entered the business. An inspection of the building revealed the man, who later was identified as 29-year-old Devin Riley of Many, had barricaded himself into a storage room in the rear of the building.

Deputies said Riley informed them that he would speak with Campti Police Chief Greg Eldrige, who entered the room. When he opened, the door deputies saw that Riley was unarmed and took the opportunity to rush into the room and arrest Riley.

Riley was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on one count of simple burglary and one count of criminal trespassing.

Wright said the quick response of the NPSO deputies prevented any merchandise from being stolen from the business. In addition, he thanked the citizen who observed the suspicious activity and reported it.