NPSO: Mother of child arrested in Goldonna investigation

GOLDONNA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested the mother of the child involved in the child abuse investigation in Goldonna.

Casey Smedley, 28, was taken into custody Monday evening and charged with one count of felony abuse to a juvenile.

According to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright, caseworkers from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services removed the child from the home just after 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Shortly after the child’s removal, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives executed a search warrant signed by a 10th Judicial District Court Judge to search the home for any additional evidence or clues in the investigation.

Following their search, NPSO detectives interviewed the Smedley, at the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau.

During the interview, Smedley admitted to detectives that she participated by recording the incident and forwarding the videos to another unnamed person without stopping the abuse.

After interviewing Smedley, as well as gathering other evidence, NPSO detectives arrested her and she was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, where she is being held without bond.

Goldonna Police Chief Joe Hines, who also is charged with felony cruelty to a juvenile, is also being held without bond.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing and further arrests are possible.

