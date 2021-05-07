NPSO: Shots fired call in subdivision leads to arrest of convicted felon in Natchitoches

Ricky A. Culbert Jr., 31, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony following a ‘shots fired’ call that was made in a subdivision in Natchitoches on Sunday, May 2. (Photo: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A convicted felon has been arrested after deputies say he admitted to carrying a gun and firing it in a subdivision in Natchitoches earlier this week.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Ricky A. Culbert Jr. is charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony following a ‘shots fired’ call that was made on Sunday, May 2.

NPSO deputies say around 2:47 p.m., they received a call about shots being fired in the Pecan Court area of Cedar Grove Sub-Division south of Natchitoches. When they arrived at the scene, they spotted Culbert walking with a Hi-Point 9mm semi-automatic pistol in his hand. Deputies say when they approached Culbert, he tried to hide the gun.

The gun was confiscated by deputies and after deputies ran a background check on Culbert, they learned he was already convicted of simple burglary.

Culbert was arrested and taken to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center where he was booked on his charge.

NPSO says while speaking to Culbert, he admitted to owning the handgun and firing it a couple of times in the area where he was arrested. Deputies have responded to complaints of shots being fired in Cedar Grove in the past.

Culbert has been released on a $15,000 bond set by a Tenth Judicial District Court pending his court appearance. The weapon is currently being held as evidence for criminal proceedings. Sgt. D. Dorsey was assisted by Deputies C. Olliff and S. Axsom.