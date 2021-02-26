NPSO: Stolen truck from Bossier City recovered in Natchitoches, 1 in custody

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies have a person in custody after a stolen pickup truck from Bossier City was recovered in Natchitoches Parish Friday evening.
According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information from a reliable source that a stolen 2021 Dodge 4×4 pickup truck was in Natchitoches. They were also able to get confirmed details of the truck from the Bossier City Police Department.
NPSO deputies found the pickup truck around 7:20 p.m. on Interstate 49, which is just south of the Powhatan exit.
Authorities say a Natchitoches wrecker service is en route to recover the vehicle and hold it until Bossier City authorities can make arrangements to have it picked up by the owner.
