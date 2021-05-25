NPSO: Suspect arrested in heavy equipment heists spanning three parishes

Some of the recovered rolling stock from 3-parish heist. (Photos courtesy Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man, wanted in connection with stolen rolling stock from Natchitoches, DeSoto and Caddo Parishes, on Monday turned himself in at the Natchitoches Parish Courthouse, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

When 37-year-old Joseph L. Nash, of the 100 block of Sisson Loop, turned himself just before 9:15 a.m. Monday, NPSO deputies were more than happy to place him under arrest.

Joseph N. Nash (Photo courtesy NPSO)

Nash was wanted by the Sheriff’s Office in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation into stolen property that included an all-terrain vehicle stolen on Louisiana Highway 119 near Derry, an all-terrain vehicle and trailer from Caddo Parish, a utility terrain vehicle from the Powhatan area, a utility terrain vehicle from DeSoto Parish, a Kubota tractor from Campti and a dirt bike from Wade Adams Road off Louisiana Highway 9 north of Campti.

After Nash turned himself in, deputies gave him a ride to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, where he was booked in on seven counts of illegal possession of stolen things in connection with his alleged involvement and possessing items involved in an ongoing criminal investigation into stolen all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes and a Kubota tractor that NPSO detectives coincidentally recovered in the very same block Nash lives in.

But Nash was only a transient resident of the NPDC – he later was released on a $35,000 bond, set by a 10th Judicial District Court Judge pending a court appearance.

Involved in the investigation are: Detective Sgt. Craig Lacour, Detective Amber Shirley, Detective Lt. Jonathan Byles, Major Reginald Turner and Capt. Darrel Winder.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information regarding stolen items to please contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 357-7830.

The recovered stolen items have been returned to the owners.