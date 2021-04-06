NPSO: Suspicious person call leads to arrest, recovery of possible stolen mail

CAMPT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Campti man was arrested Friday afternoon on several outstanding warrants, after a deputies followed up on a suspicious person call. according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

Mark Wayne Lewis, 42, of Campti was taken into custody Friday afternoon, after deputies learned there were some outstanding bench warrants bearing his name.

It happened after an off-duty NPSO reserve deputy called 911 reporting a man who was seen opening several mailboxes in the 8000 block of Louisiana Highway 9 near Campti.

NPSO deputies responded and found Lewis wearing a white t-shirt and jeans riding a bicycle riding a bicycle on Cloud Crossing Road, the same clothing that was described in the initial call.

The deputies recognized Lewis and knew he was wanted by the NPSO and 10th Judicial District Court on bench warrants for criminal trespassing, simple burglary, theft, resisting arrest and domestic abuse battery.

When they came into contact with Lewis, deputies attempted to arrest him but he resisted, pulling away and attempting to place his right hand in his pocket to avoid being handcuffed.

The off-duty deputy, who remained in the area, responded to assist the arresting deputy.

Lewis was then placed under arrest without further resistance.

During a search of Lewis’s person incidental to his arrest, deputies discovered two syringes and several pieces of US Mail, some of which were financial documents including debit and credit cards addressed to residents in the Campti area.

Lewis, of the 100 block of Fisher Street in Campti was taken to Natchitoches Parish Detention Center where he was booked in on four counts of failure to appear in 10th Judicial District Court and one count of Resisting Arrest. No bond has been set.

Deputies believe the mail may have been stolen from mailboxes in Campti, on Highway 9 and possibly on Cloud Crossing Road.

The recovered mail has been turned over to the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau for a follow-up investigation.

Detectives are currently working with US Postal Service Inspectors to contact the owners of the mail.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues. Anyone who has missing mail is asked to contact Capt. D. Winder at the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at (318) 357-7830.