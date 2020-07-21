NPSO: Two arrested, charged with attempted murder of Winn Parish teen

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Two people are in custody in connection with the shooting of a Winn Parish juvenile Saturday, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

Xavier Wright, 17, of Glenmora, La., was taken into custody by NPSO detectives late Monday morning and charged with attempted second-degree murder, while Cynthia Jones of Natchitoches was arrested Sunday morning and charged with principal to attempted second-degree murder.

Accompanied by his mother, Wright turned himself in to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives late Monday morning. After he was charged, Wright was taken to Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, where he will remain until a hearing in the 10th Judcial District Court can be held.

Jones was arrested just after 2 a.m. Sunday after NPSO detectives interviewed her at the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division. She is the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center awaiting bond.

NPSO deputies learned of the shooting after receiving a 911 call from a stranded motorist on Louisiana Highway 1. The driver of the vehicle explained he was taking a male suffering from a gunshot wound to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.

Patrol deputies responded, along with Natchitoches Police and NRMC EMTs responded and took the victim to the hospital.

Responding units arrived on the scene and learned that a 17-year-old Winn Parish juvenile was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest as a result of a shooting in the parking lot of Natchez Place Apartments, located in the 100 block of La. Hwy 119 in Natchez, La.

After investigating the crime scene and interviewing witnesses, detectives were able to develop Wright and Jones as suspects.

Jones was located and arrested, while a warrant was issued for Wright’s arrest. A manhunt ensued involving multiple agencies who searched through for Wright the remainder of the weekend.

