NPSO: Unregistered Pennsylvania sex offender arrested in Natchitoches Parish

ROBELINE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Pennsylvania sex offender convicted in 2006 has been arrested by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

According to the National Sex Offender Registry, in August 2006, Brown was convicted of attempted aggravated indecent assault and served six-and-one-half years in prison before his February 2013 release. Brown is classified as a Tier 3 sex offender. In Louisiana, Tier 3 is the highest level of sex offense, and may a also carry a high risk of repeat offense.

Brown, 45, who was living in the 4300 block of Hwy 485 in the Spanish Lake community near Robeline, La. was arrested Tuesday morning at his home.

Brown had been living in the Spanish Lake area since the weekend of July 4, 2020, and, according to Lt. Jonathan Byles of the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division Sex Offender Child Predator Registry, is believed to be non-compliant in Pennsylvania as well.

Brown was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with failure to register as a sex offender in Natchitoches Parish.

Any person who is convicted or adjudicated of an offense under the laws of another state, military, territorial, foreign, tribal, or federal law for which R.S. 15:542 requires registration shall be subject to and shall comply with all of the registration requirements with three business days of establishing a residence in Louisiana.

In addition, offenders must comply with all notification requirements required by the law within 21 business days of establishing a residence in Louisiana, certified copies of court records pertaining to the offense or offenses which require registration as a sex offender, including but not limited to the bill of information, indictment, court minutes and final disposition.

