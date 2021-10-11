Occupied unit struck in shootout at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say bullets struck an occupied apartment unit during a shootout at a Queensborough apartment complex Monday afternoon.

It happened at the Lakeside Gardens apartments on Marion Street just before 5 p.m. Monday.

According to Shreveport police, witnesses said four to six males were running through the apartment complex shooting at each other. Stray bullets struck one of the units, where a woman and an eight-year-old girl were inside. The girl was struck by debris, but she was not critically injured.

The people involved in the shootout fled on foot and there are no suspects in custody.