Off-duty trooper in Star Wars storm trooper costume stops suspect for DUI

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (NBC News) – A suspect arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Sunday morning probably was questioning his own sobriety when a Star Wars Storm Trooper stopped his car.

Car cam video shows 27-year-old Matthew Clendaniel being stopped by off-duty Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Britta Foesch, who was returning home from a Halloween party still wearing her Storm Trooper costume.

Just after 1 a.m., Foesch encountered Clendaniel who was driving a Toyota Prius with tire damage and was attempting to enter the highway going the wrong way on Interstate-15 in Las Vegas.

Foesch managed to stop the vehicle and phoned on-duty Nevada Highway Patrol  troopers who arrived shortly after.

In addition to the suspicion of DUI charge, Clendaniel also was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license and two traffic violations.

