Shreveport police officer shot at west Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police officer is in what was described in stable condition after being shot late this morning at a west Shreveport apartment complex.

More than 30 SPD units are at the scene at the Residences of SpringRidge in the 3200 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop where the shooting happened around 11:40 Monday morning.

It is unknown whether the suspect has been apprehended or is in custody, but an NBC6/FOX33 crew is at the scene now and will bring details as they become available.

