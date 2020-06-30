Officer involved in fatal encounter with Anthony Childs charged with malfeasance in office

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The officer involved in the armed confrontation that resulted in the February 2019 death of Anthony Childs was arrested on Monday.

According to Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office booking records, Treveion Brooks was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center just before 5 p.m. on a single count of malfeasance in office, with bond set at $7,500.

Brooks has remained on leave since the deadly confrontation in which police have said Brooks opened fire on Childs after trying to detain him, only to have Childs flee, pull out a gun and open fire. Brooks fired back, striking Childs three times, but the Caddo Coroner’s Office found that it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest that killed him.

The Caddo District Attorney’s Office declined to review the case in April 2019, citing lack of evidence to the contrary but Child’s family continued to press for further investigation.

Shortly before word of Brooks’ arrest became public late Monday afternoon, the DA’s office announced a news conference is planned for Tuesday morning “on the current Grand Jury returns.”

It is not clear whether the news conference is related to the Childs case or whether Brooks’ charge is related to the case.

A spokesperson for the DA’s office declined to comment further on the purpose of the news conference and the Shreveport Police Department referred to the DA’s office when asked for more information on the arrest.

As of 8 p.m., Brooks was no longer in the public booking records, suggesting that he had already bonded out.

