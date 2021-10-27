Officers investigating after shooting outside Willis Knighton Hospital

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A shooting Wednesday night brought a large police presence to the Brownlee/Honore neighborhood in Bossier City.

The call came in at around 7:00 p.m. with reports of a shooting in a parking lot just outside the emergency room at the Willis Knighton Hospital in Bossier City. An off-duty officer was there at the time and another was on patrol nearby.

Bossier City Police said that a 65-year-old woman was shot multiple times and that the officers tried to revive her with CPR right away. She was taken to Ochsner where she was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old man is in custody. The man and woman did not know each other, and the reason for the shooting is still under investigation.

Willis Knighton confirmed there was a shooting but has yet to comment further. Police say the shooting did not have anything to do with the hospital.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.