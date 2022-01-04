Juvenile injured in Cedar Grove drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting in Cedar Grove Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in Shreveport’s West Cedar Grove neighborhood around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday. When SPD and emergency medical services arrived at the scene, they said a 17-year-old male was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment, and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police are looking for a red sedan they believe was occupied by two or three males and may be involved in the shooting. Authorities believe at least one of the people in the vehicle shot at the teenager as they drove by.

The incident remains an active investigation. If you have any information, please contact the Shreveport Police Department.