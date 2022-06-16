SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement officials are working on ways to improve security as they search for a Shreveport teen who escaped custody for the third time.

According to the Caddo District Attorney, 17-year-old Anthony Mandigo was in custody at the Acadiana Youth Center in Bunkie at the time of his escape.

Mandigo’s sentence was juvenile life for the November 2018 armed robbery of a Raceway Gas Station with an AK-47 and the murder of pizza delivery driver Lester McGee when he escaped during transport to a medical facility.

State leaders say they are working to increase staffing, separate juvenile offenders according to the severity of their crimes, and equip detention centers with better security technology.

William Sommers, La. Office of Juvenile Justice Deputy Secretary, says Mandigo’s most recent escape was part of an elaborate plot.

“That was something that was coordinated and we can’t really get into it due to some security issues but we can do a lot better job with some equipment that we have coming,” Sommers said.