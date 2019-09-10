Oil City man pleads guilty to rape charge; avoids jury trial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Just prior to jury selection today, a Caddo Parish man facing trial on a charge of second-degree rape pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court.

Eric Jerad Holden Sr., 42, of Oil City, admitted to the crime charged – that he raped a 13-year-old relative the day after Christmas 2017 at a residence in Shreveport.

During that attack, other family members, including children, were present at the residence. The assault occurred in the bathroom of the home and continued until another relative interrupted the attack.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Ron Stamps and Britney Green with the Caddo District Attorney’s Office’s Special Victims Unit.

Holden, who was sentenced to 40 years in prison, was defended by David McClatchey.

