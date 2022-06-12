OIL CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Oil City police officer is accused of committing sexual battery while on duty, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says William Fitzpatrick entered the home of a woman without permission just after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday and woke his victim while inappropriately touching her.

Investigation into the matter led to Fitzpatrick’s arrest by Caddo detectives on Sunday afternoon.

Fitzpatrick was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and misdemeanor sexual battery.