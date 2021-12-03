Oklahoma man extradited to Shreveport, accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man from Oklahoma has been extradited back to Louisiana after fleeing police following the killing of his daughter’s boyfriend over a custody battle.

According to police, Stubblefield is accused of killing Jamar Norris on Nov. 16 over a child’s custody agreement at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments. Norris was shot in the neck and the stomach.

After the shooting, Stubblefield fled to Ardmore, Oklahoma where he is originally from. On Nov. 17 he was arrested by the US Marshalls Violent Task Force and Ardmore police.

55-year-old James Kelly Stubblefield was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on one count of second-degree murder. No bond has been set.