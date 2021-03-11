Oklahoma man jailed after child sex abuse videos allegedly found in his email

BROKEN ARROW, OK (KTAL/KSHV) – An Oklahoma man accused of having child sex abuse videos in his email account now sits behind bars.

On Thursday 51-year-old Christopher Edward Kuhn, of Broken Arrow, was arrested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Unit on child pornography charges.

The case was assigned to the OSBI ICAC Unit after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a cyber tip that they received from Yahoo.

Yahoo reported to NCMEC that a user with an Oklahoma IP address emailed numerous videos that depicted child sexual abuse. After a forensic evaluation of evidence, additional sexually graphic videos of children were found in Kuhn’s email.

The Broken Arrow Tactical Team, Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office and OSBI ICAC agents served a search warrant at Kuhn’s home where he was taken into custody without incident.

Kuhn was booked into the Wagoner County Jail on multiple charges including Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography, Distribution of Child Pornography, Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, Lewd or Indecent Proposals or Acts to a Child Under the Age of 16, and Solicitation for Child Pornography.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at (800) 843-5678 or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.