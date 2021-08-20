Oklahoma man pleads guilty to threatening Biden, Congress

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man has pleaded guilty to sending emails to a television station threatening to kill President Joe Biden, members of Congress, and their families.

Court records show John Jacob Ahrens, 58, of Tulsa, pleaded guilty Thursday to threatening the president and two counts of interstate communication with a threat to injure.

In a signed statement, Ahrens said he had no plea agreement, but pleaded guilty on his attorney’s advice in hopes of a lenient sentence.

“My attorney told me I was unlikely to prevail at trial and that entering a plea of guilty and taking responsibility for my actions would likely result in lesser punishment,”

He faces up to 15 years in prison when sentenced, according to the document. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 22, according to federal prosecutors.

Ahrens was arrested June 18 after sending emails to KOTV that said he would kill the president and unnamed others if he did not receive an unspecified amount of money. Station personnel notified the FBI of the emails.