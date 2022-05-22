SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/’KMSS) – Two of the three men charged in the August 2020 shooting death of a popular Green Oaks High School senior are scheduled to go on trial Monday in Caddo District Court.

Minnion Jackson

Kolby Moore, 22, and 31-year-old Kendrick Moore are charged with second-degree murder in the fatal August 26, 2020, shooting of then 17-year-old Minnion Jackson, who was driving home from Green Oaks High School football practice on I-220.

According to Shreveport Police, witnesses told them that Jackson was traveling down I-220 when a black SUV pulled up alongside him and opened fire on the car, striking it and Jackson multiple times.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Jackson, who just started his senior year at Green Oaks, inside of the vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died from his injuries.

La’Travion Anderson

Another man charged in the crime, 22-year-old Latravion Anderson, was originally scheduled to be tried Monday, but in April filed a ‘Motion to Sever’ his trial from the Moores.’ Last Monday, Presiding Judge Ramona Emanuel granted that motion, and Anderson will be tried separately on July 11.

Shreveport police first arrested Anderson on Sept. 6, 2020, and charged him with second-degree murder in Jackson’s death; three days later, on Sept. 9, 2020, Kolby Moore turned himself in on a warrant for second-degree murder and was booked into Caddo Correctional Center was booked into jail early the next morning on one count of second-degree murder.

Within a few days, detectives developed Kendrick Moore as a third suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. But finding him did not prove to be as easy as the first two arrests.

A break in the case came in late October 2020, however, when a tip was received that Kendrick Moore was inside a north Shreveport residence. After the homeowner allowed U.S. Marshal’s Violent Crimes Task Force inside, two agents found Moore hiding under a blanket in a bedroom closet.

He was first booked into the Shreveport City Jail on Oct. 30, 2020, and transferred to Caddo Correctional Center on Oct. 31, 2020, where he has been held on $1.25 million ever since.