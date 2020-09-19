One arrested, reward offered for 2nd suspect in Tuesday morning homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A minimum of $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of one of two men Shreveport police believe are responsible for an early-Tuesday morning homicide at a local hotel.

Waylin Blanks, 47, who is accused in the shooting death of 33-year-old Vashiloh Willis has an extensive criminal history and is considered armed and dangerous.

Also accused of second-degree murder in Willis’ death is 25-year-old Contril Snow, who was taken into custody Friday, the day warrants for both he and Blanks were issued.

Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Economy Inn, located at 5101 Westwood Park. When they arrived, officers found Willis suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. Willis was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he later died.

Officers learned Willis ran inside the hotel lobby and told employees that he had been shot, then collapsed. Patrol officers summoned members of the Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit to the scene.

Investigators from the Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit (CSU) arrived, photographed the scene and seized evidence, including video surveillance footage from the business.

Detectives worked through the week gathering other evidence and conducting interviews. By Friday, investigators were able to identify Snow and Blanks as suspects.

Snow was taken into custody at his residence at 1901 Centenary Boulevard. Following interviews, Snow was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of second-degree murder, along with another warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery. No bond was set.

Investigators also obtained a warrant for Blanks, charging him with one count of second-degree murder.

Blanks’ criminal history includes outstanding warrants for weapon offenses and felony parole violation through Riverside County Sheriff’s Office in California. In addition, he has connections in Arizona and Arkansas and is known to travel across the country on a Greyhound bus.

Again, this suspect is considered armed and dangerous and detectives are asking the public to contact them if they see Blanks or have information on his whereabouts at 318-673-7300 #3.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips

