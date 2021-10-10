One dead, 14 injured in overnight shooting inside Minnesota bar

ST. PAUL, Minn. (NBC) – A shooting early Sunday morning inside a Minnesota bar has left one person dead and more than a dozen others injured.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, St. Paul police responded to reports of shots being fired inside a club in St. Paul.

A woman in her 20’s died and 14 others were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

So far police have arrested three men who were involved in the shooting. Those men are being treated at the hospital and will be booked into custody when they are discharged.

Police say it is too soon to speculate on a motive at this time.

Steve Linders, public information officer for the St. Paul Police Department called the shootings “nothing short of a tragedy.”

He said, “We had people in the city of St. Paul out on a Saturday night having a good time. And we had other people who decided to pull guns with reckless disregard for human life and pull the trigger over and over and over and over again and it ended in tragedy. Our hearts break for the young woman who died and for her loved ones. And for everybody who was in that bar.”

Linders said the investigation is complex, that there are multiple bullet holes all over the bar, and the department’s forensic unit “has to go in there and deconstruct, actually they have to reconstruct the shooting and then deconstruct everything to figure out what happened.”