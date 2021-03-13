One dead following early-Saturday-morning drive-by on I-20 at Jewella exit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of an early-morning shooting on Interstate-20 West near the Jewella Exit.

Just after 4 a.m. Saturday, Sheveport police responded to a ‘shots fired’ call on I-20. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

I-20 West between Hearne and Jewella was closed at the Hearne Avenue exit was closed for nearly five hours due to the fatal shooting, but has reopened, though traffic congestion was around a mile long at 9 a.m.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring more details as they become available.