RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting late Saturday afternoon in Red River Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Maxie George, 67, of Coushatta, died during an interaction with law enforcement on US Highway 71 in Red River Parish, according to troopers.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were called to investigate a deputy-involved shooting.

The incident involved deputies with the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The preliminary investigation revealed the deputies were investigating a previous incident that involved an alleged armed individual and a complainant, which occurred at a different location than the deputy-involved shooting.

According to LSP investigators, deputies met the complainant at a church located on US Hwy 71, north of A.C. Whatley Road.

The suspect, later identified as George, arrived on the scene and approached deputies while they were interviewing the complainant. During the course of the interaction, George was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Red River Parish Coroner.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency into this deputy-involved shooting and the scene is being processed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Further information will be released as it becomes available.