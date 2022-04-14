SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least one person has been injured after police received a call of shots fired late Thursday afternoon in east Shreveport.

Officers were called to the scene on Vine St. in the Highland neighborhood just after 4:30 p.m. KTAL crews on the scene observed a person being taken in an ambulance.

Police have not yet released information on the person’s condition or if a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.