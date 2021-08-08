One injured in late-morning shooting at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A late-Sunday morning shooting at a Queensborough apartment complex has left a male in his 20s hospitalized, according to Shreveport police.

Just before noon Sunday, Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Lake Side Gardens Apartments in the 2400 block of Carrie Avenue.

When police arrived, they learned the victim had already been taken to Willis Knighton North Medical Center by private vehicle. He was later transferred to a local trauma center where he is being treated for a gunshot wound in the upper torso, according to Assistant to Fire Chief Clarence Reese, public information officer for the Shreveport Fire Department.

SPD detectives are now processing the scene and interviewing witnesses. They say they’re unclear how many shots were fired, but one shell casing was found at the scene. No suspect or person of interest has been named.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!