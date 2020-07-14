One injured in shooting following altercation in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Arkansas Police make an arrest after an argument left one man injured.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, around 5 p.m. on Monday officers responded to shots fired in the 3500 block of Garland Avenue.

When the officers arrived they found a man that had been shot. The victim identified as 20-year-old McEntry Neal Jr was taken to Saint Michael’s hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation revealed that an argument between the suspect 26-year-old Chris Tyler and the victim McEntry Neal Jr lead to Tyler allegedly shooting Neal several times before fleeing the scene.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department criminal investigation division responded and continued the investigation.

CID Detective Wayne Easley developed a lead to a residence on Broadmoor Drive where Tyler was arrested for 2nd-degree battery and aggravated assault.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.