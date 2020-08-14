One injured in shooting on Grambling State University campus

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University Police are investigating an overnight shooting at the campus that left one person injured.

An alert was sent out overnight saying that a firearm had been discharged near the Douglass and Pinchback residence halls.

Campus police have confirmed that the person shot is not a student at GSU but could not say their condition at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call campus police at (318) 274-2222.

