SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police responded to an emergency after a shooting happened Wednesday night where one man was injured.

Police say they received an emergency call just before 6:00 p.m. for a man who showed up at Ochsner with a gunshot wound to the back and another to the leg. They are trying to find out what location he was in when he was shot. They do not know yet if others were involved or injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.