SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting Thursday night.

Police received an emergency call of a shooting in the Caddo Heights neighborhood just after 7:45 p.m. One man was taken from a red pickup truck and transported to the hospital after he says he was shot on the 4400 block of Rosary Ln. and drove to Oakdale St. before he couldn’t continue.

There is no word yet on the extent of his injuries.

Police have not yet said how the shooting happened or if there is a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.