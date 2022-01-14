One injured in west Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are responding to a shooting that happened Friday night in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres Neighborhood.

Just after 6:30 p.m. police received an emergency call to the intersection of Canal Blvd. and Lakehurst Ave. One woman was driving a car in the area, but it is not yet known if she was shot there or drove there afterward.

Witnesses in the area said they did not hear gunshots.

The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries. Her condition hasn’t yet been released.