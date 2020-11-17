One jailed, one hospitalized after dispute over animal allegedly leads to shooting

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A north Natchitoches Parish man in is jail while another is in a Shreveport hospital following a shooting near the Fairview Alpha community on Monday afternoon according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

Richard L. Weaver, Jr.,55, of the Fairview Alpha community in Coushatta, is behind bars, charged with shooting 40-year-old Joshua Bonnette of Campti.

Around 12:50 p.m. Christus Coushatta Health Care Center in Coushatta contacted Natchitoches 911 and reported that a male suffering from a gunshot wound to both of his legs was being treated in its emergency room.

Bonnette reported he had been shot by Weaver at Weaver’s home on Red Giddens Road north of the Fairview Alpha community.

Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Division Bureau and Criminal Investigations Bureau responded to the hospital to interview Bonnette, where they learned the bullet entered Bonnette’s right leg and then traveled out through the left leg.

While Bonnette was still at the hospital, detectives learned Weaver allegedly shot Bonnette during a dispute over an animal, then took Bonnette to the hospital for treatment. NPSO deputies interviewed Bonnette, and gathered information and other evidence for their report.

Bonnette was later transferred to a Shreveport hospital for further treatment.

While deputies were at the hospital interviewing Bonnette, two NPSO detectives responded to the crime scene in the Fairview Alpha community.

When they arrived at the crime scene, investigators made contact with Weaver, who was interviewed briefly, and then transported to the Criminal Investigations Division for further investigation.

While there, detectives seized a Black Hawk Ruger .357caliber handgun at the scene.

During the interview, detectives obtained sufficient evidence and probable cause to arrest Weaver in connection with the shooting incident.

Weaver, of the 100 block of Red Giddens Road, Coushatta was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with one count of felony aggravated second-degree battery with a firearm.

Cpt. Darrell Winder, Sgt. Craig LaCour and Sgt. D. Sowell were assisted by Deputy J. Augustus in the investigation and arrest.