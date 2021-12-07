One male wounded in afternoon shooting at local apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of an afternoon shooting in the Queensborough neighborhood.
Just before 2:40 p.m., SPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Lakeside Gardens apartments in the 2400 block of Carrie Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health in non-life-threatening condition.
According to police at the scene, two males in their late 20s were in a physical altercation over a handgun when one of them fired the gun, striking the other in the shoulder.
Police did not say whether the male who fired the gun is in custody.
KTAL/KMSS has a crew at the scene of this developing story and will bring details as they become available.
