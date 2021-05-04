One man critically injured, another in custody after Willow Trace Apartments shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police say they have a man in custody following a shooting that left another man critically injured by gunfire at an apartment complex in Shreveport’s Huntington Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called around 2:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 8100 block of Pines Road.

When police arrived at the Willow Trace Apartments, they found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SPD says the gunman stayed on the scene and he is in custody. Authorities believe the shooting was stemmed from a disagreement between the two men, but they cannot say if they knew one another.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

