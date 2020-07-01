One man critically injured in Gideon Street shooting, SPD investigating

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood where a man was injured by gunfire Tuesday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 9:00 p.m. about a shooting in the 7800 block of Gideon Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries. Police say they were many witnesses on the street and they are interviewing them for more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss