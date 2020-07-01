One man critically injured in Gideon Street shooting, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood where a man was injured by gunfire Tuesday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 9:00 p.m. about a shooting in the 7800 block of Gideon Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries. Police say they were many witnesses on the street and they are interviewing them for more information.

