One man dead after Monday afternoon shooting, BCPD investigating

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is dead after a Monday afternoon shooting, according to the Bossier City Police Department.

Just before 2:30 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots being fired in the 1100 block of Rickerson Street.

According to BCPD, when arriving at the scene police found an unconscious male in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.

They say the man was transported to the hospital by the Bossier City Fire Department but was pronounced dead.

Detectives are speaking with those they suspect were involved in the incident.

The name of the victim has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.